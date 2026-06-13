Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $546,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,800 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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