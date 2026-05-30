Plan Group Financial LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Plan Group Financial LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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