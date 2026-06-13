Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 38,970 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 38,970 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 61.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Stock Up 6.5%

INTC stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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