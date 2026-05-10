Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 17,796 Shares of Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,871 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,756 shares of the technology company's stock worth $678,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Logitech International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,802,403 shares of the technology company's stock worth $288,430,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Logitech International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727,701 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,504,000 after acquiring an additional 191,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Logitech International by 305.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,820 shares of the technology company's stock worth $227,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Logitech International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,327,129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $144,749,000 after acquiring an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Logitech International Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $123.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 34.12%. Logitech International's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Logitech International

Here are the key news stories impacting Logitech International this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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