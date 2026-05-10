Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $8.09 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,785 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,224 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 236,242 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 204,854 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. 247WallSt

Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” TechCrunch

Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” Neutral Sentiment: Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Business Wire

Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Reuters

ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney’s broader Trump-related messaging remains a legal and public-relations overhang, with reports saying the company is trying to avoid a direct confrontation while pushing back on pressure “politely.” Business Insider

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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