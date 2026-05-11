Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 293.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Gartner were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Gartner by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,662 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 715,811 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $188,165,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $176.70.

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Gartner Stock Down 0.0%

IT stock opened at $158.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average is $199.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $451.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. Gartner's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clear positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the provided articles.

No clear positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: Gartner published/was cited in a headline about the risks of using layoffs to fund AI initiatives, reinforcing its influence on enterprise strategy commentary.

Gartner published/was cited in a headline about the risks of using layoffs to fund AI initiatives, reinforcing its influence on enterprise strategy commentary. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued or repeated class-action and securities-fraud alerts against Gartner, keeping legal uncertainty front and center for investors. Article Title

Several law firms issued or repeated class-action and securities-fraud alerts against Gartner, keeping legal uncertainty front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: The pending shareholder lawsuit and approaching lead-plaintiff deadline may pressure the stock by reminding investors of possible damages and ongoing litigation risk. Article Title

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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