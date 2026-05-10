Plato Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,904 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $703,675,000 after buying an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $3,176,966 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $228.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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