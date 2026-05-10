Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 21,605 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,415 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,605 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Edison International were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its stake in Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Edison International's payout ratio is 38.11%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seaport Research Partners cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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