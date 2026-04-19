Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 70.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 583.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 33.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Plexus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $228.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $232.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $987,612.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,880.69. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 4,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total value of $873,767.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,302.94. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,995 shares of company stock worth $10,345,971. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Plexus hit a fresh high on Nasdaq momentum, which can attract momentum traders and support near‑term upside. Plexus NASDAQ: PLXS Hits Fresh High Amid Nasdaq Composite Momentum

Plexus hit a fresh high on Nasdaq momentum, which can attract momentum traders and support near‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Plexus set its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings release for April 29 and will host a management call on April 30 — a near‑term catalyst that could reinforce the rally if results or guidance beat expectations. Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date

Plexus set its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings release for April 29 and will host a management call on April 30 — a near‑term catalyst that could reinforce the rally if results or guidance beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Todd Kelsey sold 1,500 shares on April 15 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining stake (~1.83% decrease) and typical of scheduled insider plans. Investors often view scheduled, plan‑based sales as neutral. SEC Filing - Form 4

CEO Todd Kelsey sold 1,500 shares on April 15 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining stake (~1.83% decrease) and typical of scheduled insider plans. Investors often view scheduled, plan‑based sales as neutral. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Plexus from "strong‑buy" to "hold" and trimmed several near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates (small reductions to FY2026–FY2028 and quarterly forecasts). The downgrade and estimate cuts can weigh on sentiment and analyst‑driven flows despite recent topline growth. Zacks Downgrade / Estimates

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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