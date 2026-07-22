PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 60,145 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930,752 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $488,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Services increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 10,909 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the retailer's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the retailer's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.29 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $878.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at $82,021,470.96. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,920. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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