PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 141,908 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802,904 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 141,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $270,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,278,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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