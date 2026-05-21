PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677,012 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 55,951 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Intel worth $135,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume.

Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool.

Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips.

Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips. Neutral Sentiment: Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term.

New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the chip rally may be getting crowded and vulnerable to pullbacks if AI enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of high-flying semiconductor names.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 7.4%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $597.89 billion, a PE ratio of -191.87 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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