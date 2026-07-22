PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 53,698 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 53,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $264,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $285.44.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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