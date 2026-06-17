Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New Investment in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. $ZBIO

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,057,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,402,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.97% of Zenas BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 3.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,382 shares of the company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBIO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zenas BioPharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zenas BioPharma presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Report on ZBIO

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Zenas BioPharma stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zenas BioPharma

In other Zenas BioPharma news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 60,000 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,012,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,636,144.64. This represents a 162.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 3,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $70,197.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 426,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,950,091.68. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 273,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,198 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zenas BioPharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zenas BioPharma wasn't on the list.

While Zenas BioPharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here