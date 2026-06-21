Polianta Ltd Sells 8,100 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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