Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,972 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ponta Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa’s fiscal Q2 beat and ensuing estimate upgrades reinforce earnings momentum and justify analyst bullishness on payments growth — a near‑term support for the stock. Read More.

Visa’s fiscal Q2 beat and ensuing estimate upgrades reinforce earnings momentum and justify analyst bullishness on payments growth — a near‑term support for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot into Canada with Wealthsimple, a concrete step in scaling blockchain-based settlement and improving settlement speed/liquidity — a potential long-term revenue/competitive advantage. Read More.

Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot into Canada with Wealthsimple, a concrete step in scaling blockchain-based settlement and improving settlement speed/liquidity — a potential long-term revenue/competitive advantage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and partnership wins: Visa Canada is integrating Visa Direct with RemitBee to speed cross‑border payouts, and Visa A2A/cVRP integrations (HES FinTech/Acquired.com) broaden real‑time payment rails — these deals support volume growth and product stickiness. Read More. Read More.

Product and partnership wins: Visa Canada is integrating Visa Direct with RemitBee to speed cross‑border payouts, and Visa A2A/cVRP integrations (HES FinTech/Acquired.com) broaden real‑time payment rails — these deals support volume growth and product stickiness. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding its Agentic Ready AI‑commerce program into Canada and launching travel/gaming initiatives — signaling new addressable markets (agentic commerce, gaming) beyond core card volume. Read More.

Visa is expanding its Agentic Ready AI‑commerce program into Canada and launching travel/gaming initiatives — signaling new addressable markets (agentic commerce, gaming) beyond core card volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Visa will present at upcoming investor conferences (J.P. Morgan, Bernstein) — management access may provide more clarity on guidance and capital allocation but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Visa will present at upcoming investor conferences (J.P. Morgan, Bernstein) — management access may provide more clarity on guidance and capital allocation but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: fintech peers like Chime reported resilient consumer spending and Chime’s profit commentary referenced stronger payments trends — corroborating demand trends that helped Visa’s recent results. Read More.

Industry context: fintech peers like Chime reported resilient consumer spending and Chime’s profit commentary referenced stronger payments trends — corroborating demand trends that helped Visa’s recent results. Read More. Negative Sentiment: U.K. competition watchdog opened an investigation into PayPal, Mastercard and Visa over alleged anti‑competitive conduct tied to PayPal’s wallet — this regulatory probe raises near‑term legal/regulatory risk and could pressure multiples. Read More.

U.K. competition watchdog opened an investigation into PayPal, Mastercard and Visa over alleged anti‑competitive conduct tied to PayPal’s wallet — this regulatory probe raises near‑term legal/regulatory risk and could pressure multiples. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and analyst caveats on valuation/regulatory risk: recent disclosures show insider sales activity and some analysts flag Visa’s premium multiple and regulatory exposure, which can weigh on sentiment despite solid fundamentals. Read More.

Visa Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of V stock opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $578.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.87.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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