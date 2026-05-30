Free Trial
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 43,246 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ponta Wealth Partners LLC opened a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter, buying 43,246 shares valued at about $8.1 million. NVIDIA now accounts for 7.5% of the firm’s portfolio and is its second-largest holding.
  • NVIDIA reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.87 versus $1.76 expected and revenue of $81.62 billion, topping estimates and rising 85.2% year over year. The company also announced an $80 billion share buyback.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.01, while analysts remain broadly bullish. Multiple firms lifted price targets, and the stock has a consensus Buy rating with an average target of $305.38.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,246 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000. NVIDIA makes up 7.5% of Ponta Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5%

NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NVIDIA Right Now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines