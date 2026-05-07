Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.32 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,003 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. ExxonMobil makes up about 1.2% of Ponta Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $329,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,235 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after purchasing an additional 886,087 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $616.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $989,104. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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