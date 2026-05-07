Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Invests $714,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 609 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $398.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.00 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $364.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here