Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Invests $793,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,678 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $360.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $225.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.18. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $220.72 and a 52-week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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