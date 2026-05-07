Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Invests $888,000 in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,968 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of WMT opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart reported an EPS and revenue beat for the latest quarter and reiterated FY2027 guidance (EPS 2.75–2.85), which supports the company’s cash flow and dividend outlook.

Walmart reported an EPS and revenue beat for the latest quarter and reiterated FY2027 guidance (EPS 2.75–2.85), which supports the company’s cash flow and dividend outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $145 and kept a "buy" rating, providing analyst support that implies upside from current levels. BTIG raises WMT price target

BTIG raised its price target to $145 and kept a "buy" rating, providing analyst support that implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlighting Walmart as a long-term dividend compounder reinforce investor confidence in its shareholder-return profile. Walmart dividend long-term payoff

Coverage pieces highlighting Walmart as a long-term dividend compounder reinforce investor confidence in its shareholder-return profile. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart Canada launched a spring fundraising campaign with a $1M donation to Children's Miracle Network—positive PR but limited direct impact on U.S. retail fundamentals. Walmart Canada fundraising campaign

Walmart Canada launched a spring fundraising campaign with a $1M donation to Children's Miracle Network—positive PR but limited direct impact on U.S. retail fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative retail coverage looking at Walmart vs. Target and Costco is informational for market share and sentiment but doesn't immediately change fundamentals. Big-box chain comparison

Comparative retail coverage looking at Walmart vs. Target and Costco is informational for market share and sentiment but doesn't immediately change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Hedge fund RWWM trimmed a small Walmart stake (2,388 shares); this is a minor institutional move and unlikely to drive major stock direction alone. RWWM trims WMT stake

Hedge fund RWWM trimmed a small Walmart stake (2,388 shares); this is a minor institutional move and unlikely to drive major stock direction alone. Negative Sentiment: Workers and safety headlines: Walmart partially reversed recent cart-handling rules for employees filling online orders after safety concerns, a labor/safety issue that can invite scrutiny and operational friction. Walmart changes cart rules after safety concerns

Workers and safety headlines: Walmart partially reversed recent cart-handling rules for employees filling online orders after safety concerns, a labor/safety issue that can invite scrutiny and operational friction. Negative Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argues Walmart’s current valuation is hard to justify, highlighting the high P/E and moderating growth — commentary that can pressure sentiment among value/quant funds. Seeking Alpha valuation critique

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,780,812.39. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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