Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Ponta Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Phillip Securities lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.68.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $161.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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