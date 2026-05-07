Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) by 514.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 739,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.79% of Portland General Electric worth $42,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $266,139.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,298.36. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price target on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.24 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.12%.Portland General Electric's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Portland General Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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