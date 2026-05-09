Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 409,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.66% of Power Integrations worth $268,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3,635.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 748,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 728,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 35.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 843.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 464,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 66.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,083,000 after buying an additional 288,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 147.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $73.28 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.27, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Power Integrations's payout ratio is presently 286.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Research raised Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $154,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,616.99. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $167,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,681.18. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $994,599 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Power Integrations this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Power Integrations to $85 from $70 and reiterated a positive rating, signaling more upside optimism after the latest results. Benzinga The Fly

Susquehanna raised its price target on Power Integrations to $85 from $70 and reiterated a positive rating, signaling more upside optimism after the latest results. Positive Sentiment: Power Integrations reported first-quarter earnings of $0.25 per share, topping estimates, and revenue of $108.3 million versus consensus of $106.8 million, suggesting continued demand resilience. MarketBeat

Power Integrations reported first-quarter earnings of $0.25 per share, topping estimates, and revenue of $108.3 million versus consensus of $106.8 million, suggesting continued demand resilience. Positive Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter revenue guidance of $115 million to $120 million brackets Wall Street’s forecast, which investors may view as a constructive outlook following the earnings release. MarketBeat

The company’s second-quarter revenue guidance of $115 million to $120 million brackets Wall Street’s forecast, which investors may view as a constructive outlook following the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Power Integrations declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, reinforcing capital return to shareholders. MSN

Power Integrations declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, reinforcing capital return to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: The company appointed semiconductor veteran Mike Balow as senior vice president of worldwide sales, a leadership move that could support future growth but does not have an immediate financial impact. TipRanks

The company appointed semiconductor veteran Mike Balow as senior vice president of worldwide sales, a leadership move that could support future growth but does not have an immediate financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: The company also noted improving inventory levels, which is encouraging for operations but is still early evidence rather than a confirmed long-term trend. MSN

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Further Reading

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