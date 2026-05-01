PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 158,103 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,387,293. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Zacks Research upgraded PPG Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of PPG stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

More PPG Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — PPG reported EPS and revenue that topped estimates, helped by pricing strength and currency gains, which supports the company's ability to absorb higher costs. PPG Beats Q1 Estimates

Q1 results beat consensus — PPG reported EPS and revenue that topped estimates, helped by pricing strength and currency gains, which supports the company's ability to absorb higher costs. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10 and outlined plans to offset mid‑single‑digit COGS inflation with low single‑digit pricing — a sign of pricing power and margin defense. Reaffirms 2026 EPS Guidance

Management reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10 and outlined plans to offset mid‑single‑digit COGS inflation with low single‑digit pricing — a sign of pricing power and margin defense. Positive Sentiment: Analysts note pricing power from the earnings call — highlights from the call emphasize the company's ability to pass through costs, which supports margin outlook. Earnings Call Highlights

Analysts note pricing power from the earnings call — highlights from the call emphasize the company's ability to pass through costs, which supports margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $125 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling stronger analyst conviction and creating potential upside relative to the current price. Mizuho Raises PT to $125

Mizuho raised its price target to $125 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling stronger analyst conviction and creating potential upside relative to the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup nudged its target to $114 but maintained a “neutral” rating — a small lift to valuation expectations but no change in conviction. Citigroup Raises PT to $114

Citigroup nudged its target to $114 but maintained a “neutral” rating — a small lift to valuation expectations but no change in conviction. Negative Sentiment: Refinish segment weakness from distributor destocking pressured volumes in the quarter — a near‑term demand headwind that investors will watch for normalization in coming quarters. Refinish Decline on Distributor Destocking

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

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