Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,437 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,152 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock worth $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $344.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 244,715 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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