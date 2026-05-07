Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,263 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.6% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,377 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of ORCL opened at $194.20 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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