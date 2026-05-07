Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 1.1%

SYK stock opened at $292.13 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $289.91 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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