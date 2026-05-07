Praxis Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cigna Group $CI

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,034 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cigna Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE CI opened at $282.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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