Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,525 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 437.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the software company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $250.17 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $250.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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