Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,831 Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,649,814,000 after buying an additional 649,323 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after buying an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,456,000 after buying an additional 1,577,338 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,672,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,649,000 after buying an additional 555,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total value of $7,317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,651.20. The trade was a 67.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,075 shares of company stock worth $60,358,795. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $139.88 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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