Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,154,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $603,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,970,788 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,010,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $550.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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