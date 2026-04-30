Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 0.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core user metrics and recurring‑revenue signals remain intact — funded customers, Net Deposits and Robinhood Gold subscribers grew, and prediction‑market fees boosted results, supporting a longer‑term recurring revenue transition. Q1 Results Press Release

Core user metrics and recurring‑revenue signals remain intact — funded customers, Net Deposits and Robinhood Gold subscribers grew, and prediction‑market fees boosted results, supporting a longer‑term recurring revenue transition. Positive Sentiment: International expansion progress — reports say Robinhood received in‑principle regulatory approval to launch brokerage services in Singapore, which expands addressable market outside the U.S. Singapore Reception Article

International expansion progress — reports say Robinhood received in‑principle regulatory approval to launch brokerage services in Singapore, which expands addressable market outside the U.S. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale executed under a 10b5‑1 plan — CTO Jeffrey Pinner sold shares recently but the trade was pre‑arranged; routine disclosure, not an unplanned insider exit signal. SEC Form 4

Insider sale executed under a 10b5‑1 plan — CTO Jeffrey Pinner sold shares recently but the trade was pre‑arranged; routine disclosure, not an unplanned insider exit signal. Neutral Sentiment: Management touts strategic initiatives (OpenAI access, private markets) as part of longer‑term monetization, but those are early stage and won’t offset near‑term revenue pressure quickly. CFO Interview

Management touts strategic initiatives (OpenAI access, private markets) as part of longer‑term monetization, but those are early stage and won’t offset near‑term revenue pressure quickly. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue and EPS missed Street estimates — the company reported ~$1.07B in revenue and $0.38 EPS, short of consensus, triggering re‑pricing of near‑term expectations. Earnings Miss Coverage

Q1 revenue and EPS missed Street estimates — the company reported ~$1.07B in revenue and $0.38 EPS, short of consensus, triggering re‑pricing of near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Crypto revenues plunged and were the primary drag — a meaningful decline in crypto trading activity reduced transaction revenue and amplified the top‑line miss. Crypto Revenue Article

Crypto revenues plunged and were the primary drag — a meaningful decline in crypto trading activity reduced transaction revenue and amplified the top‑line miss. Negative Sentiment: Higher expenses and near‑term investments — management flagged ~18% expense growth and a roughly $100M initiative (new account/product efforts, including Trump‑related accounts) that will pressure margins in the short term. Expenses Jump

Higher expenses and near‑term investments — management flagged ~18% expense growth and a roughly $100M initiative (new account/product efforts, including Trump‑related accounts) that will pressure margins in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street reaction: several firms trimmed price targets or reiterated concerns about crypto exposure, contributing to selling pressure even as some analysts remain constructive on the long term. Analyst Reaction

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,848,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,577,203. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 452,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 540,447 shares of company stock worth $40,159,378 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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