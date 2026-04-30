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Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR $RERE

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
ATRenew logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake of 251,740 shares in ATRenew in Q4, valued at about $1.33 million, and several other institutions also initiated positions, with institutional investors now owning 19.29% of the stock.
  • ATRenew traded down to $4.37 (-0.8%) with a market cap of roughly $957.66 million and a P/E of 21.88; the company reported $0.12 EPS on $893.92 million revenue for the quarter and paid a $0.10 dividend (DPR 50%).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a "strong-buy" while the MarketBeat average rating is Hold, and analysts forecast fiscal-year EPS of $0.39.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company's stock.

ATRenew Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:RERE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 167,494 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $893.92 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Research analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRenew Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. ATRenew's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATRenew from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATRenew has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATRenew

About ATRenew

(Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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