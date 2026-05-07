Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,480 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,360 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 2.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $44,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $790,789,000 after buying an additional 610,089 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 130.3% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 896,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,907,000 after acquiring an additional 507,083 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,648 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $200,009,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $350.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.07 and a 12-month high of $584.03.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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