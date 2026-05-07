Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $333,172,000 after buying an additional 1,156,389 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $232,924,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 6.3%

NYSE:TSM opened at $419.20 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $419.70. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying — Fisher Asset Management boosted its TSMC stake by roughly 470,791 shares, signaling confidence from a major asset manager and providing direct demand support for the stock. Read More.

Large institutional buying — Fisher Asset Management boosted its TSMC stake by roughly 470,791 shares, signaling confidence from a major asset manager and providing direct demand support for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Continued bullish narratives and momentum — several outlets highlight TSMC as a top AI‑era winner (including positive profiles citing big investors), reinforcing investor conviction that TSMC still benefits from secular AI demand. Read More.

Continued bullish narratives and momentum — several outlets highlight TSMC as a top AI‑era winner (including positive profiles citing big investors), reinforcing investor conviction that TSMC still benefits from secular AI demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical resilience — analysts/publications argue near‑term Middle East tensions are unlikely to derail TSMC’s AI momentum or demand, supporting the view of durable revenue/capacity tailwinds. Read More.

Geopolitical resilience — analysts/publications argue near‑term Middle East tensions are unlikely to derail TSMC’s AI momentum or demand, supporting the view of durable revenue/capacity tailwinds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector strength from peers — Samsung Electronics joining the $1 trillion market‑cap club highlights booming AI / memory demand that benefits the broader semiconductor ecosystem, which can lift TSMC sentiment indirectly even as it raises competitive intensity. Read More.

Sector strength from peers — Samsung Electronics joining the $1 trillion market‑cap club highlights booming AI / memory demand that benefits the broader semiconductor ecosystem, which can lift TSMC sentiment indirectly even as it raises competitive intensity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Apple exploring alternative foundries — reports that Apple has held early talks with Intel and Samsung about moving some chip production beyond TSMC raise medium‑term revenue and concentration risk for TSMC if those talks progress. Read More.

Apple exploring alternative foundries — reports that Apple has held early talks with Intel and Samsung about moving some chip production beyond TSMC raise medium‑term revenue and concentration risk for TSMC if those talks progress. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry hopes and potential Apple deal — Intel’s stock surge on possible Apple manufacturing talks highlights a credible competitor gaining traction in U.S. advanced capacity, which could pressure TSMC’s future pricing/market share in certain nodes. Read More.

Intel’s foundry hopes and potential Apple deal — Intel’s stock surge on possible Apple manufacturing talks highlights a credible competitor gaining traction in U.S. advanced capacity, which could pressure TSMC’s future pricing/market share in certain nodes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on rising foundry competition — independent analysis flags early signs that competition (from Samsung, Intel, UMC and packaging alternatives) is becoming more formidable — a factor that could cap multiple expansion if investors re‑price TSMC’s moat. Read More.

Analyst caution on rising foundry competition — independent analysis flags early signs that competition (from Samsung, Intel, UMC and packaging alternatives) is becoming more formidable — a factor that could cap multiple expansion if investors re‑price TSMC’s moat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Long‑term competitor buildout — big private plans (SpaceX/Terafab filings and reports of multi‑billion chip fabs) and broader industry capacity investments represent a long‑run risk of increased supply and margin pressure for TSMC. Read More.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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