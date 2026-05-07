Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,033 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,505 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,467,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,018,691.15. The trade was a 59.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. This trade represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,713. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.02. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.Colgate-Palmolive's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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