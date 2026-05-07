Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $23.80 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,716 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company's stock.

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Live Nation Entertainment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target and issued an "overweight" rating, boosting confidence in LYV's outlook; separate coverage also notes a positive forecast from JPMorgan. JPMorgan Forecast

JPMorgan raised its price target and issued an "overweight" rating, boosting confidence in LYV's outlook; separate coverage also notes a positive forecast from JPMorgan. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and Susquehanna raised price targets (Goldman to $192, Susquehanna to $181), signaling analyst conviction in continued revenue and ticket-revenue momentum. Goldman Sachs Susquehanna

Goldman Sachs and Susquehanna raised price targets (Goldman to $192, Susquehanna to $181), signaling analyst conviction in continued revenue and ticket-revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI maintained its Buy rating, adding to analyst support that is propping up the stock despite the EPS miss. Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI maintained its Buy rating, adding to analyst support that is propping up the stock despite the EPS miss. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 revenue of $3.79B beat estimates and rose ~12% YoY, reflecting steady ticket demand and venue expansion — a core positive for long-term growth even as near-term profitability was hit. PR Newswire Q1 Release

Q1 revenue of $3.79B beat estimates and rose ~12% YoY, reflecting steady ticket demand and venue expansion — a core positive for long-term growth even as near-term profitability was hit. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed badly: the company reported a large ($1.85) loss per share (vs. consensus ~($0.35)), driven by a ~$450M legal charge and related fees — a material headwind to near-term profitability. MarketBeat Earnings

EPS missed badly: the company reported a large ($1.85) loss per share (vs. consensus ~($0.35)), driven by a ~$450M legal charge and related fees — a material headwind to near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights ongoing legal and class-action risks (including ticket-fee litigation and the sizable legal charge), which could dampen sentiment if litigation expenses persist. Class Action Story

Coverage highlights ongoing legal and class-action risks (including ticket-fee litigation and the sizable legal charge), which could dampen sentiment if litigation expenses persist. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is driving today's move — multiple firms adjusted targets (Wells Fargo trimmed its target but kept an overweight stance), and commentators note investors are focusing on revenue strength and long-term demand vs. a one-time charge. Benzinga Coverage MSN

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $156,581.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,736.10. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 6.5%

NYSE LYV opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $125.34 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 0.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

See Also

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