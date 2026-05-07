Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Melius Research set a $75.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $567.99 billion, a PE ratio of -182.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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