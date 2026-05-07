Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Entergy were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,132.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,558,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $144,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,947,906 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,400,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,238 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $135,396,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,039,644 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $190,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $112.94 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here