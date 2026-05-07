Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,155 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,407 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Teed acquired 1,600 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,119.38. This represents a 45.48% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $320.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $283.71 and a one year high of $621.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $342.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $543.00 price objective (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

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