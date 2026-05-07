Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,550 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 295.8% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $106,802,000 after purchasing an additional 142,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,196,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $300,931,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 77.0% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,860,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,654.88. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $170.94 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.70 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.91. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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