Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 116,000 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $11,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 106.15%.

Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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