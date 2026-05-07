Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 52,575 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 52,575 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,637,234,000 after buying an additional 11,048,679 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $420,834,000 after buying an additional 5,260,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,283,221,000 after buying an additional 3,517,729 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,098.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,300,711 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $158,312,000 after buying an additional 2,196,067 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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