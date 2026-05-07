Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 89,021 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,693 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 89,021 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,884,826,000 after purchasing an additional 510,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,722,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,352,370 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $623,937,000 after purchasing an additional 698,705 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,193,408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $535,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,864,045 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $436,581,000 after purchasing an additional 178,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:CP opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $89.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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