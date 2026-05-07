Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $10.51 Million Position in Edison International $EIX

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2,970.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Edison International by 109.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Edison International by 71.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,425,926 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 801,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $113,989,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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