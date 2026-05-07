Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,237 shares of the company's stock after selling 300,892 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.36% of HealthEquity worth $28,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 59.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 52.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 24.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HealthEquity by 1,602.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HealthEquity Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.25 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.19.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.39%.The company had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.48 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $108.00 price target on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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