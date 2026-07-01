Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,034 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 271.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $701.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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