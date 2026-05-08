Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388,758 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.21% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $332,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 650,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 615,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 520,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 157.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 231,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Get PBH alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,553 shares of company stock worth $151,444. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $283.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $286.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prestige Consumer Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prestige Consumer Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here