Primerica, Inc. $PRI Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.41% of Primerica worth $34,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Primerica by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Primerica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,473 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 1,155.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Primerica by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Primerica Stock Up 0.3%

PRI opened at $274.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $288.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $261.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.30.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.36 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 22.99%.The firm's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Primerica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primerica from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $293.60.

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Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $454,284.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,384.18. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $641,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,023,582.72. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Primerica

Here are the key news stories impacting Primerica this week:

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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